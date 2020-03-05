Control4 and SnapAV are back with another new smart home solution dubbed Essential Lighting. This entry-level module further expands the Control4 Wireless Lighting Lineup and offers a dimmer, switch auxiliary keypad, and two plug-in models allowing you to enjoy ease of use when it comes to controlling your smart home.

Control4 expands your smart home with Essential Lighting modules

Essential Lighting modules from Control4 are designed for easy installation into any smart home and come in many different designs. This is an expansion to the already-existing Wireless Lighting lineup from Control4, and this new module is more geared toward those on tighter budgets who still want a smart home experience. While you might have budgeted it in to have smart switches installed in areas like the kitchen, living room, dining room, and similar, Essential Lighting is designed to help you further expand to the laundry room, bathroom, and more without breaking the bank.

“Smart lighting enhances the smart home, but even big projects may skip smart lighting in ancillary spaces like closets, basements, attics, and bathrooms due to budget constraints. Most homeowners with Control4 systems who have lighting in one room want to expand the system throughout the entire home once they’ve experienced it,” said Charlie Kindel, chief product & technology officer, SnapAV. “The Essential Lighting line adds to our existing smart lighting solutions to bring a comprehensive line of intelligent lighting with features and price points for every application.”

Enjoy multiple smart solutions with the Control4 Essential Lighting modules

There are multiple modules offered as part of the Control4 Essential Smart Lighting lineup. There’s the in-wall dimmer that can command incandescent, halogen, LED, or CFL bulbs that offer a wide range of compatibility. The wireless in-wall switch lets you turn on or off lighting, motors, or pumps and works with just about any 110-277V AC load. It offers a simple rocker and LED light to let you know whether it’s on or off.

Next, there’s the auxiliary keypad, which is a solution for 3-, 4-, and 5-way control using existing in-wall wiring to connect to a Control4 Essential Dimmer or Switch. Up to five auxiliary keypads can be used with a single load-control device. Control4 also has a plug-in outlet dimmer that lets you command lamps or other non-grounded lighting devices alongside the rest of your Control4 system.

Control4 also offers a plug-in outlet switch that’s a single relay, grounded, dual-outlet that allows you to easily turn on or off lamps, lights, small appliances, and more.

Pricing and availability

Control4 will be charging $85 each for the new dimmers, switches, and plugs, offering a lower-cost solution to its existing lineup of products.

