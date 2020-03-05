Take $99 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air as all-time lows return

Amazon is offering Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Air Wi-Fi 256GB in Silver for $549.99 shipped. As a comparison, that’s a $99 savings from the regular going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low for this model. Today’s deal is also in-line with our previous mention as well.

Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your iPad Air.

Roll over to our Apple guide for additional deals, including price drops on AirPods, MacBook Pro, accessories, and more. One standout deal currently going is up to $150 off Apple Watch Series 4, which returns various models to all-time low prices.

Apple iPad Air features:

10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color

A12 Bionic chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay

8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Stereo speakers

802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

