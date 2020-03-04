Amazon clears out Apple Watch Series 4 inventory with up to $150 off

- Mar. 4th 2020 8:25 am ET

Feature
0

Amazon is currently taking up to $150 off Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular models. You’ll find discounts ranging from $100 all the way up to the full $150 from original prices. This is the second-biggest discount we’ve tracked at Amazon. GPS-only models are also up to $100 off, as well with one notable standout being the 44mm Sport Loop at $332.52 (Reg. $429). You can check out the entire inventory of marked-down items here.

While Apple Watch Series 5 delivers a handful of upgrades, there’s still plenty to like about these previous-generation deals. And those discounted prices don’t hurt either. Series 4 offers a larger watch face than its predecessor and a water-resistant casing to 164-feet. The OLED display is bright and colorful, and you can count on the usual suite of notifications from your iPhone.

Make sure to put your savings to work and grab a few extra Apple Watch bands. Our roundup of the best third-party options has a wide range of styles for just the right look. Give this leather band a try if you’re stuck on which option to choose from.

Speaking of Series 5, we have deals on those too! Various price drops deliver new all-time lows on select models. Check out the entire sale here for more.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

  • LTPO OLED Retina Touchscreen Display
  • Digital Crown with Haptic Feedback
  • Generate Your Own ECG
  • Fall Detection + SOS Emergency
  • Heart Rate Monitor with Notifications
  • Hands-Free Calling + Siri Integration
  • Built-In GPS, GLONASS, Galileo & QZSS
  • Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Technology
  • Water-Resistant up to 164′

