Meross Direct (99% positive all-time feedback from 2,500+) via Amazon offers the brand’s Upgraded Smart Garage Door Opener Remote for $39.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $60, today’s offer saves you 33%, undercuts our previous mention by $5, and returns to match the all-time low. If you’ve already upgraded much of your house with smart home tech, it’s time to bring voice control and the like to your garage. This opener add-on from meross integrates with Alexa and Google Assistant for barking commands to your preferred assistant. A smartphone app also introduces yet another way to control your garage door. Compared to the standard version, you’ll also be able to take advantage of SmartThings support, alongside IFTTT for bringing a dose of automation into the picture. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 245 customers. Head below for more.

A great budget-friendly way to incorporate some smart home features into your garage door is by adding a door/window sensor into the mix. This option from SmartThings will surely do the trick, especially with its $20 price tag. It’ll allow you to always check if the garage is open or closed, and even set automations based on its status.

If you’d prefer similar functionality but centered around a Siri experience, right now you can save up to 20% on Aqara’s lineup of HomeKit accessories from $14. Plus, this morning we also spotted a discount on three eufyCam E cameras, which have dropped to $340. Find that and more in our smart home guide.

Meross Upgraded Smart Garage Door Opener features:

Make your existing garage door smart. Remote and Voice Control, just tapping the meross app from anywhere or speaking to your Alexa, Google Assistant or SmartThings devices. To let in your family, guests or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee!

