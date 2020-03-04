AqaraDirect (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is discounting a selection of its smart home accessories headlined by its HomeKit Starter Set at $109.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $130, today’s offer is the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon and comes within $6 of the all-time low there. Having just recently launched here in the United States, Aqara’s smart home system works with HomeKit out of the box and this starter kit is a great way to outfit your house. Included here is the necessary hub as well as a smart plug, door and window sensor, motion detector, and a mini switch. Plus, thanks to being centered around Zigbee connectivity, you’re looking at a more reliable setup than typical devices based around Wi-Fi and the like. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can dive into our launch coverage for some additional information. Head below for other Aqara HomeKit deals from $14 including additional sensors, smart plugs, and more.

Other notable Aqara discounts include:

For additional ways to take your smart home to the next level, up the ante on its security with Samsung’s SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit at $80. Or if you’d prefer to score some video-based surveillance, Arlo’s HomeKit-enabled Pro 3 camera system is now $100 off.

Aqara HomeKit Starter Set features:

Aqara can always provide you with the comfort of knowing what’s happening at home while you’re away. With a wide range of sensors, Aqara can trigger the alarm sound or send you an alert notification when unexpected entry, movement, temperature change, or water leak is detected. Communications between Aqara Hub and Aqara devices can reach up to 20 m (65 feet) under normal conditions. Aqara Smart Plug and Aqara Smart Wall Switch can also be used as a signal repeater to extend signal coverage.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!