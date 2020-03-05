eufyCam E bundle includes three cameras, DVR for $340 (Reg. $400)

eufyHome via Amazon offers a 3-pack of its eufyCam E Security Camera System for $339.99 shipped. That’s down from the usual $400 price tag and the second-best offer we’ve seen over the last 6-months. eufyCam E offers a budget-friendly approach to home security systems. Features include 365-day battery life with a 100% wire-free design. Thanks to an IP65-rated casing, it’s safe for weather of just about any kind. Best of all? Eufy includes a microSD card for storage, so you won’t have to pay an extra annual or monthly fee to backup your camera’s happenings. You’ll get three cameras with this bundle, ensuring that you have enough coverage for most residential setups. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Not ready to commit $340 to home security? Consider going with Wyze Cam instead. At $25, it’s an affordable way to dip your toes into the world of home security. You’ll also receive free cloud storage, which is great for keeping backups of any action that occurs around your property.

Need HomeKit compatibility? Don’t miss this deal on Arlo Pro at $334, which is down from the usual $400+ price tag. It’s the best deal we’ve seen in roughly 10-months. Get all the details right here.

eufyCam E features:

365-day Battery Life: The 100% wire-free and IP65 weatherproof-rated camera is designed to run for 365 days (or 3 years in Standby Mode) per charge, indoors and out.

Full HD Surveillance: 1080p resolution, combined with our exceptional night vision technology, ensures video is recorded with crystal-clear quality both day and night.

No Monthly Fees: eufyCam E doesn’t require any monthly fees to use, and comes with a 16GB microSD card that stores up to one-year’s worth of recordings. (30s footage, 10 times per day per camera)

Easy Installation: 3 easy ways to install: 1) Screw onto the Outdoor Mount, 2) Stick onto the Magnetic Mount, 3) Stick on metallic surfaces

