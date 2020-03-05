Google Pixel 3a and XL are Amazon best-sellers, now from $320 (Reg. up to $499)

Woot via Amazon offers Google Pixel 3a 64GB for $319.99 shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $399 at B&H and other retailers. This is the best price we’ve tracked in nearly 3-months at Amazon. That’s also a new Amazon all-time low. Pixel 3a delivers a 5.6-inch HD display, alongside 64GB worth of internal storage and a 12MP camera. You can count on up to seven hours of use after just 15 minutes on a charger. Also features a built-in thumbprint reader to unlock your device. It’s a #1 best-seller at Amazon where customers give it solid ratings and we did the same in our hands-on review.

Need a larger display? Woot via Amazon has the Pixel 3a XL 64GB model on sale for $419.99. You’d typically pay $479 on this model. You’ll find many of the same features noted above, but in a slightly larger footprint with a 6-inch display.

Put your savings to good use and grab a new case. We recommend this option from Spigen, which offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. It offers “air cushion technology” for added shock absorption, as well.

Those looking to save further will want to check out this offer on Google’s Pixel 2/XL from $90 in refurbished condition for today only. You’ll miss out on some of the latest technology found in the deals above, but there’s no denying the great price here.

Google Pixel 3a features:

Get more done with Pixel 3A. It has an extraordinary camera with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. a battery that charges fast and lasts all day. All the helpfulness of the Google Assistant built-in. And 3 years of security and os updates included. it’s everything you love about Google – in a phone. Works with all major carriers. Capture stunning photos with features like night sight, portrait mode, and HDR+. Save every photo with free, unlimited storage at high quality through Google photos.

