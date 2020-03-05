We have now collected all of Thursday’s best Mac and iOS app deals. From retro-style slot RPGs to colorful puzzlers, beatbox apps, writing suites, and top-tier tower defense, all of today’s most notable price drops are now up for the taking. Today’s list is quite notable with a number of top-ranked apps and games on sale including Swim Out, Incredibox, Drop The Chicken 2, Bloons TD 6, Tower of Fortune 2, Milkmaid of the Milky Way, Remote Drive for Mac, and many others. Jump below the fold for your hand-curated list of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Ship Tycoon: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Color by number: FREE (Reg. $22)

iOS Universal: Milkmaid of the Milky Way: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Remote Drive for Mac – Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Bloons TD 6: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Incredibox: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: TapJets: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Magic Fluids: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Shovel Knight Treasure Trove $20, Batman VR $12, more

More iOS Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Pocket Yoga Teacher: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pause: Mindful moments: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Week Calendar Widget Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iFile – Browser and Manager: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Whispers of a Machine: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Phone Drive: File Storage Sync: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Kingdom: New Lands: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Kathy Rain: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dandara: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: PDF Reader/Editor & Converter: FREE (Reg. $4)

Swim Out:

Dive into the relaxing and refreshing atmosphere of Swim Out, a strategic, turn-based puzzle game, that will transport you into a sunny day by the swimming pool, the river or the sea. Plan each of your strokes wisely and be sure to never cross any other swimmer’s path if you want to peacefully enjoy the sea view on a cosy chaise-longue. Over 100 levels nestled in carefully crafted landscapes, soothed by the sound of seagulls, frogs or water splashes… 12 different types of swimmers : each with their own way of moving around, ranging from the simple breaststroke swimmers to the more complex divers or cheeky water-bombing kids.

