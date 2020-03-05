Today’s Best Game Deals: Shovel Knight Treasure Trove $20, Batman VR $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove on Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $40 via Microsoft’s digital storefront, it is currently down at $30 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is the “full and complete edition of Shovel Knight” that includes the main game as well as a host of add-ons and all the standalone games in the series including Shovel of Hope, Plague of Shadows, Specter of Torment, King of Cards, and more. But be sure to check out the new Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon and Shovel Knight Dig spin-offs as well. Head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Batman: Arkham VR, Dandara, The Wolf Among Us, Final Fantasy VII Remake pre-orders, Resident Evil 4, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Far Cry 4 Gold Edition, Mega Man 11, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

Xbox Game Pass gets four new titles for March, exclusive betas, more

New Star Wars Project Maverick game leaks on PSN, here’s what we know so far

The must-see metal NES console is going back on sale for a limited time

March PlayStation Plus free games: Shadow of the Colossus and Sonic Forces

March’s Games with Gold freebies: Batman Enemy Within, Sonic, Shantae, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!