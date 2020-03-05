Today’s Best Game Deals: Shovel Knight Treasure Trove $20, Batman VR $12, more

- Mar. 5th 2020 9:38 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove on Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $40 via Microsoft’s digital storefront, it is currently down at $30 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is the “full and complete edition of Shovel Knight” that includes the main game as well as a host of add-ons and all the standalone games in the series including Shovel of Hope, Plague of Shadows, Specter of Torment, King of Cards, and more. But be sure to check out the new Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon and Shovel Knight Dig spin-offs as well. Head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Batman: Arkham VR, Dandara, The Wolf Among Us, Final Fantasy VII Remake pre-orders, Resident Evil 4, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Far Cry 4 Gold Edition, Mega Man 11, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Yacht Club

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

