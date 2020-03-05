Today’s Best Game Deals: Shovel Knight Treasure Trove $20, Batman VR $12, more

In today’s best game deals, Best Buy is now offering Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove on Xbox One for $19.99 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Regularly $40 via Microsoft’s digital storefront, it is currently down at $30 on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find. This is the “full and complete edition of Shovel Knight” that includes the main game as well as a host of add-ons and all the standalone games in the series including Shovel of Hope, Plague of Shadows, Specter of Torment, King of Cards, and more. But be sure to check out the new Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon and Shovel Knight Dig spin-offs as well. Head below for the rest of today’s notable deals including Batman: Arkham VR, Dandara, The Wolf Among Us, Final Fantasy VII Remake pre-orders, Resident Evil 4, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Far Cry 4 Gold Edition, Mega Man 11, and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Batman: Arkham VR $12 (Reg. $20)
- Dandara $6 (Reg. $15)
- The Wolf Among Us $5 (Reg. $15)
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Plus many more Resident Evil PSN deals…
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider $10.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition $11.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy $10 (Reg. $25)
- Hundreds of PS4 games now up to 50% off on PSN
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 $22 (Reg. $40+)
- Mega Man 11 $15 (Reg. $30)
- Mega Man Switch games up to 50% off
- Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut $21 (Reg. $30)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Or with $10 gift card at Target
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- FINAL FANTASY IX $10.50 (Reg. $21)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $4 (Reg. $13+)
- Alien: Isolation $12 (Reg. $30)
- Borderlands GOTY $15 (Reg. $30)
- Rocket League $10 (Reg. $20)
- Shenmue I & II $17 (Reg. $30)
- Plus more Live Gold Xbox game deals right here…
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI $15 (Reg. $30)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $15 (Reg. $40+)
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $25 (Reg. $50)
- Daemon X Machina $44 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe $41 (Reg. $70+)
- DOOM Slayers Collection $20 (Reg. $30)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mutant Year Zero Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30+)
- Injustice 2: Legendary Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $32.50 (Reg. $65+)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
