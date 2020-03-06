Amazon currently offers the Bandai Star Wars 1/5000th Star Destroyer Model Kit for $108 shipped. Usually selling for $140, today’s offer is good for a 23% discount, comes within $0.50 of our previous mention, and is only $4 more than the all-time low. Bandai’s Star Destroyer model kit stacks up to 12.6-inches long and is assembled out of eight different sheets of colored pieces. No tools are required to build, but a pair of sprue cutters will certainly come in handy. Replicating many of the ship’s details from A New Hope, Bandai has also included miniature versions of the Millennium Falcon and Tantive IV Blockade Runner. Best of all, it includes a lighting kit so you can make the ship come to life in your collection. With 100 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.3/5 star rating. You can learn more in our launch coverage. More below.

Bring the Star Destroyer into your collection without the premium lighting kit installed for $74 at Amazon. Here you’ll score nearly the same model, just without the ability to complete the ship with realistic lighting.

Looking for another way to assemble a piece of a galaxy far, far away? There are plenty of alternatives to choose from at Amazon that have more affordable price tags. For Imperial sympathizers, the 1/72 Tie Interceptor will cost $22, or you could grab a 1/48th scale AT-ST for under $27.

1/5000 Star Destroyer Model Kit features:

The long awaited Star destroyer from Star Wars is here as a 1/5000 Model kit! This 12.6 inch long model Comes with a display stand, in-scale Millennium Falcon, and a Blockade Runner to recreate the sequences in “Star Wars a new hope.” in addition to the LED Unit that will light up the engines and areas around the body, This version has first edition bonuses including exclusive box art, clear parts, and a special guide booklet for this limited edition that will not be available on future re-issues of the lighting model version.

