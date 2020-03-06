Fortnite’s ATK RC car includes a Drift figure for $25 (Reg. $35+, new low)

Amazon is offering the Fortnite ATK RC Vehicle with Figure for $24.97 Prime shipped. Originally $40, it’s more recently gone for around $35 before today’s drop, which brings it to a new all-time low. This toy is perfect for the kid (or parent) who’s in love with the world-renowned game. It can fit up to four action figures and includes a 4-inch Drift character to kickstart your collection. Drift includes his Stop Axe harvesting tool and Golf Club Bag accessory to complete the look. Plus, he has over 25 points of articulation so you can pose him in whichever way you want. Rated 4.2/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Another Fortnite must-have is this 8-inch Peely Plush. This high-quality collectible is a great addition to any shelf or plushie collection, especially at just $10 Prime shipped.

You will also want to check out the Fortnite Monopoly game. It melds together both classic and new with 27 all-new characters. At $15 Prime shipped, it’s a no-brainer alternative to today’s lead deal if you’re not a huge fan of RC cars. Learn more about Fortnite Monopoly in our announcement coverage.

Fortnite ATK RC Vehicle features:

Cruise around, escape the storm, or drive your way to victory with the new ATK Vehicle and figure! This set includes a remote-controlled ATK, articulated 4″ Drift action figure, golf club accessory bag and Stop Axe harvesting tool. Decked out with lights, sounds and fits up to a squad of 4″ action figures, this ATK can bring the Fortnite experience to life!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!