Materialize Fortnite with the “first-ever” ATK RC car this fall

Fortnite is still one of the most played games out right now. In fact, it’s so large, the game was featured in the box office record-breaking Avengers: Endgame movie. We’ve already seen a number of Fortnite products hit store shelves, from Monopoly to NERF guns. But, one thing we’ve not seen yet was an RC car. That all changes with the Fortnite ATK radio controlled car, coming later this fall for $39.99 to a store near you.

Nomad Base Station

Fortnite ATK RC Car

Lucas Mosing, or Faze Blade of the Faze Clan, is one of the most popular esports organizations in the world. In partnership with Jazwares #FortniteIRL movement, you’ll soon be able to buy your kid a remote control ATK vehicle.

This RC car will be 10-inches in size and include a 4-inch Drift action figure. There’s also a Stop Axe harvesting tool, Golf Club Bag, and Collectors Guide included in the box.

The car itself will offer game-authentic lights and sounds, giving your kid a real-life experience with their favorite game. The 4-inch Drift action figure has over 25 articulation points with a highly-detailed decoration, inspired by one of the most popular outfits in Fortnite.

Drift himself comes with the Stop Axe harvesting tool and Golf Club Bag, which is perfect for holding other harvested tools and weapons (though you’ll have to buy those separately). And if your kid isn’t a Drift fan, more outfits are slated to come soon.

Going from the big screen to real life

Whether your wanting to get your kids outside some or just off the TV with Fortnite, this is a great way to keep them occupied this fall. This RC car is just the latest in a line of products to help brings kids off the couch and back to real life, all without leaving their favorite video game behind.

Pricing and availability

You’ll be able to buy the Fortnite ATK RC Car for $39.99 at retailers this fall. Exact availability is yet to be announced, but you should be able to pick up this toy at just about every major retailer come this fall.

9to5Toys’ take

I love the idea of getting kids off the couch and back to playing with toys in real life. I love video games, don’t get me wrong, I probably play them too often myself. But, there’s just something about turning off the TV or computer screen and playing with real-life toys.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!