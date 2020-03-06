iDevice’s HomeKit Dimmer Switch also works with Alexa + Assistant: $45 (Save 45%)

- Mar. 6th 2020 4:28 pm ET

$45
0

Amazon is offering the iDevices HomeKit Dimmer Switch for $45 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Unlike many smart dimmer switches, this offering is largely platform agnostic thanks to support for HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT. Having converted my entire home to smart lighting over a year ago, I have zero regrets and would do it all over again. While I haven’t used this specific switch, I’ve been using an iDevices smart thermostat for years and remain very happy with it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you aren’t committed to HomeKit, I recommend Tessan’s Smart Dimmer Switch for $24 when clipping the on-page coupon. I have these sprinkled throughout my home and really like that each button is labeled in an obvious way that makes both friends and family feel comfortable using them.

Have a lamp that you’d like to control with Alexa? Amazon’s in-house Smart Plug will do the trick for $13. Typically priced for $25, this deal is worth a second look.

iDevices Dimmer Switch features:

SEAMLESS CONTROL: Dimmer Switch works in single pole, 3- and 4-way setups. In 3- and 4-way setups, all secondary switches must also be iDevices Dimmer Switches, which pair via Bluetooth for a simple and seamless connection. Bluetooth connection distance varies based on environmental factors – visit the iDevices support portal for more information

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$45
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
HomeKit

HomeKit
iDevices

About the Author