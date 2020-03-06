iDevice’s HomeKit Dimmer Switch also works with Alexa + Assistant: $45 (Save 45%)

Amazon is offering the iDevices HomeKit Dimmer Switch for $45 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Unlike many smart dimmer switches, this offering is largely platform agnostic thanks to support for HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT. Having converted my entire home to smart lighting over a year ago, I have zero regrets and would do it all over again. While I haven’t used this specific switch, I’ve been using an iDevices smart thermostat for years and remain very happy with it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you aren’t committed to HomeKit, I recommend Tessan’s Smart Dimmer Switch for $24 when clipping the on-page coupon. I have these sprinkled throughout my home and really like that each button is labeled in an obvious way that makes both friends and family feel comfortable using them.

Have a lamp that you’d like to control with Alexa? Amazon’s in-house Smart Plug will do the trick for $13. Typically priced for $25, this deal is worth a second look.

iDevices Dimmer Switch features:

SEAMLESS CONTROL: Dimmer Switch works in single pole, 3- and 4-way setups. In 3- and 4-way setups, all secondary switches must also be iDevices Dimmer Switches, which pair via Bluetooth for a simple and seamless connection. Bluetooth connection distance varies based on environmental factors – visit the iDevices support portal for more information

