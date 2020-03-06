Amazon’s in-house Smart Plug hits $13 with Alexa control (Reg. $25)

Today only, Woot offers the Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 Prime shipped. If you’re not a Prime member, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, it typically sells for $25 with today’s deal besting the Amazon all-time low by $6. This is Amazon’s first foray in the competitive smart plug world, opting for an all-in-one design that doesn’t require an extra hub. It can be used to schedule lights, fans and more along with integrated Alexa voice support. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Drop the smartphone functionality and add a best-selling plug-in timer for the same price. This model is ideal for automating lights in your home, both for security and to cut down on energy costs.

Amazon Smart Plug features:

Add voice control to any outlet – Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Set up in less than 5 minutes – plug in, open the Alexa app, and start using your voice.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

