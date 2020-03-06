Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Kenwood 6.2-inch CarPlay DDX5706S Receiver for $299.99 shipped. Also available for the same price directly from Best Buy. Usually fetching $400, today’s offer is one of the first times we’ve seen this particular unit on sale and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a 6.2-inch touchscreen, Kenwood’s receiver brings an Apple experience to your car’s infotainment system. Whether it’s for keeping an eye on navigation directions while commuting or having your copilot pick out a road trip playlist, this receiver will surely make hitting the road more enjoyable. As someone who’s been reaping the benefits of a CarPlay-enabled ride for over a year, it’s one upgrade that’s an easy recommendation. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for additional details.

Kenwood’s in-dash receiver requires a wired connection to take advantage of CarPlay functionality. So be sure to complete your new on-the-road setup and grab a highly-rated Anker MFi Lightning Cable with a portion of your savings. Or if you’re looking to fully upgrade your ride, think about grabbing iOttie’s Easy One Touch 4 mount. With your smartphone also in view, one screen can show navigation directions while the other displays music or podcast controls.

For something a little more affordable, we’re also still seeing a $100 discount on JVC’s 6.8-inch CarPlay Receiver. It’s currently marked down to $280, and notably brings Android Auto support into the mix as well. So those rocking a Pixel, Galaxy, or some other Android handset will be able to enjoy an upgraded in-car experience, too.

Kenwood 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Enjoy a variety of media options with this Kenwood DVD receiver. A 6.2-inch resistive touchscreen reduces glare while driving, and high-resolution audio delivers crisp sound. This Kenwood 6.2-inch DVD receiver has built-in Bluetooth for searching and selecting music wirelessly, and a USB port provides hands-free access to calls and texts.

