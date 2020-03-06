Kids will enjoy this MEL Chemistry Kit for $28, a new all-time low

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a MEL Chemistry Subscription Box for $28 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $35 with today’s deal marking a new Amazon all-time low. This is for your first subscription box only, then the price will revert to the usual going rate. MEL Chemistry delivers “80 safe and exciting experiments” in one subscription, including VR lessons with a new topic of interest each month. You’ll receive everything needed to carry out between two and three experiments when the box arrives, which makes it a great idea for out of school months when the kids are at home. Learn more here. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you’re not into the subscription box commitment, consider going with this $22 Learn and Climb Science Kit for Kids. It offers 21 “mind-blowing experiments” such as create your own lava lamp, designing a volcano, and more. It comes with a step-by-step instruction booklet with a focus on STEM activities. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While we’re on the subject of kids, don’t miss this deal on Amazon’s child-focused Echo Dot at $40, which is a match of the best price we’ve seen to date. It includes a year of FreeTime Unlimited activities that’s sure to keep them busy year-round.

