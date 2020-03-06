Ninja’s Foodi Multi-Cooker is also an air fryer at $110 (Refurb, Orig. $230)

The official Newegg eBay store is offering the Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart Multi-Cooker (OP305) for $109.99 shipped in manufacturer refurbished condition. Originally $230, this model starts at $200 new from Amazon third-party sellers and is now $10 below our previous refurbished mention. Today’s air fry and dehydration-equipped OP305 is also $80 (usually $120) under the price of the basic model that doesn’t feature those two functions. The Ninja Foodi multi-cooker will also pressure cook, bake, roast and broil, on top of the low-fat air frying and dehydration options. More specifically you get a 4-quart frying basket for fires, wings or anything else of that nature as well as up to 6.5-quarts of capacity for cooking other meals like an entire chicken. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Along with free 30-day returns, here’s everything you need to know about the refurbishment process: This item “has been professionally restored to working order by a manufacturer or manufacturer-approved vendor. This means the product has been inspected, cleaned, and repaired to meet manufacturer specifications and is in excellent condition. This item may or may not be in the original packaging.”

One thing to keep in mind here is the Ninja Foodi multi-cookers are actually more expensive than most comparable Instant Pots. Providing you’re not interested in the air frying and dehydration options on today’s lead deal, consider grabbing the popular Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker instead at $79. While slightly less capable, you’ll save some cash and know you purchased an item with 4+ star ratings from nearly 40,000 happy Amazon customers.

If you would prefer to do your air frying inside of a more traditional toaster oven, Gourmia’s 12-in-1 combo is 25% off for today only. Go swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more and then hit up our roundup of the best new cookbooks for spring for additional meal ideas.

Ninja Foodi 6.5-Quart Pressure Cooker:

Ninja Foodi gives you the best of pressure cooking and air frying all in one pot. It not only works as a pressure cooker, but also features TenderCrisp Technology and Dehydrate Function, allowing you to make meals that are juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside. In as little as 20 minutes*, pressure cook frozen meats to quickly defrost and cook them at the same time. Then drop the crisping lid to give your meal a crispy finish.

