Gourmia’s 12-in-1 Air Fryer Toaster Oven combo is now 25% off at $60 shipped

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Gourmia 12-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven (GTF7355) for $59.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $100 at Best Buy, this model fetches closer to $80 at Amazon where it has never dropped below $70. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. As the Instant Pot craze has shown us, combining small kitchen appliances into one handy device can be ideal and that’s exactly what today’s hybrid air fryer toaster oven does. It features 13 cooking modes, an included air fry basket, built-in timer, adjustable thermostat, 1700-watts of overall power, and a stainless steel build. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

There are certainly individual air fryers and toaster ovens out there for less, like the $45 Dash Compact and this $35 Black+Decker toaster oven. Both of which go for well under today’s $60 offer and carry solid ratings individually, but are even more than today’s lead deal if you’re looking to bring both air frying and countertop cooking capabilities home. Either way, a new set of kitchen utensils might be in order for your new cooker and this scratch-free silicone set is great place to start at $12.

Gourmia 12-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Toaster Oven:

Replace your countertop convection oven with this Gourmia stainless steel digital toaster air fryer. The 13 cook modes let you prepare favorite recipes with the touch of a button. This Gourmia stainless steel digital toaster air fryer features AeroCrisp technology, so you can deep-fry with up to 80 percent less oil for healthy meals. At Gourmia, we take the quality of our products seriously. This product is ETL-certified so you can be confident that you’re receiving a safe, efficient, high-quality appliance.

