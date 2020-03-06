Take Alexa to the pool with UE’s MEGABLAST Bluetooth Speaker: $200 (Save 20%)

- Mar. 6th 2020 12:37 pm ET

Amazon is offering the Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s $50 off the going rate found at retailers like Focus Camera and is the best offer we’ve tracked in 2020. This stylish UE offering is accompanied by 360-degree sound and the ability to pair with up to seven similarly-branded speakers. Battery life lasts up to 16-hours once fully charged. An IP67-rating allows this speaker to be immersed in liquid for up to 30-minutes. Wi-Fi connectivity allows you to take Alexa outside for hands-free music playback, smart home control, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Opt for Amazon’s in-house Wireless Bluetooth Speaker for $20 to considerably lower cost. Bear in mind that audio is not going to sound as high-end as the featured deal above and it does not have Alexa built-in.

In need of some new earbuds? Jabra’s Elite Sport Bluetooth Earbuds are at a low of $132. Unlike AirPods, these have heart rate monitoring and other fitness features built-in.

Ultimate Ears MEGABLAST:

Ultimate Sound: Our most powerful speaker with 360° intensely rich sound, stunning clarity, and heart-pounding bass. With up to 16 hours of battery, it brings your music to life wherever you take it.

