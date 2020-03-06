Amazon is currently offering the Jabra Elite Sport Waterproof Bluetooth Earbuds for $131.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Having dropped from $220, today’s offer saves you 40%, beats our previous mention by $17, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring a true wireless build that’s pretty standard these days, Jabra shakes things up on its Elite Sport earbuds by including IP67 water-resistance. On top of its ability to accompany you on outdoor runs, even in the rain, Jabra has baked in heart rate monitoring and other fitness features. Expect to enjoy around 4.5-hours of battery life per charge, which jumps to over 13 with the included carrying case. With over 1,000 customers having left a review, these earbuds carry a 4.1/5 star rating. More details below.

For those who don’t need the added fitness features or increased water-resistance, consider the Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds instead. These $35 earbuds feature water protection rated a IPX7, up to 20-hours of audio playback thanks to the charging case, and more. Plus, this option comes backed by a 4.2/5 star rating from over 9,300 customers.

If you’re pining for deeper first-party integration for your iPhone, then you’re in luck. Right now, nearly Apple’s entire AirPods lineup is on sale. From the second-generation model at $130 to Qi charging equipped model at $160. That’s on top of the latest Pro variant with active noise cancellation at $235. You’ll find those and more in our headphones guide.

Jabra Elite Sport Waterproof Earbuds features:

Enjoy working out with these Jabra Elite Sport true wireless Bluetooth earbuds. Their innovative hear-through technology lets you filter in background sounds when you want, and an in-ear heart rate monitor helps you track workout goals. When paired with the included charging case, these Jabra Elite Sport wireless earbuds deliver a total of 13.5 hours of battery life.

