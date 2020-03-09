Upgrade to Alpine’s 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver at $200 off

Today only, as part of its Deal of the Day, Best Buy offers the Alpine 7-inch CarPlay and Android Receiver for $399.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $700. It currently is listed at $600 via Crutchfield at this time. With a larger 7-inch display and integrated support for both CarPlay and Android Auto, this receiver does it all. HDMI input allows for even more content to be played directly in your car, along with access to essential apps, messaging, navigation, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

You’ll need a Lightning cable to make the most of your CarPlay connection here. Grab this top-rated option from AmazonBasics for $8 and ensure that you have a reliable connection between your two devices.

Alpine CarPlay Receiver features:

Access Apple CarPlay or Android Auto features with this 7-inch Alpine mech-less A/V receiver. It comes with a SiriusXM SXV300 connect vehicle tuner to let you enjoy favorite satellite and online radio programs in your car. Set up a rear seat entertainment system with the HDMI input and output of this Alpine mech-less A/V receiver.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!