Kingston, a leader in flash memory storage, just announced its latest Canvas series of SD cards including the Canvas Plus. These new SD and microSD cards include Kingston’s first UHS-II offering, which boasts up to 300MBps read and 260MBps write, which is perfect for capturing both 4K and 8K video and high-resolution photos.

Kingston preps for 8K video with its first UHS-II SD cards

8K video is on its way to consumers with both smartphones and DSLRs picking up high-quality features. Well, with these new recording abilities, we’ll need new SD cards ready to keep up with the action. That’s where the UHS-II standard comes in. It supports up to 300MBps read speeds and up to 260MBps write, which is perfect for recording 4K content. Kingston is getting in on the game with its new Canvas Plus lineup of SD and microSD cards, which hold up to 256GB of storage.

The three different SD card lineups released by Kingston today are headlined by the Canvas React Plus, which is designed for both 4K and 8K video. You’ll also find the Canvas Go! Plus and Canvas Select Plus, both with support for 4K recording, though the Go! model supports the faster UHS-I U3 recording speed. All models support at least A1 app performance which ensures that you’ll be able to easily use them in your smartphone or tablet that offers microSD support.

“Our goal is to deliver the best possible experience so consumers can share the content that’s important to them,” said Carissa Blegen, Flash card product manager, Kingston. “Canvas cards lead the way with UHS-II and A2 app support and are durable, feature great storage capacity and are higher in speed to capture all of life’s memories without the worry of space limitations or long transfer times.”

Kingston isn’t stopping at updating its SD cards, as the company is also upgrading its MobileLite USB readers. The new reader will boast USB 3.2 Gen 1 which allows it to support both UHS-II and UHS-I, meaning it functions no matter what kind of SD card you use.

Pricing and availability

The Kingston Canvas Plus lineup starts at $6.99 and goes up from there, depending on whether you choose the Select Plus, Go! Plus, or React Plus. The Select Plus is available at Amazon and other retailers, while the Go! Plus is more limited, and the React Plus has yet to be fully launched at most retailers. Shipping begins as soon as today depending on the model that you choose.

The MobileLite Plus SD reader starts at $9.75 for the microSD model and goes up to $10.01 for the standard SD model, and is available from Kingston and select retailers.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!