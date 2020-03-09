Optoma has been on a roll lately. The company just unveiled laser projectors with up to 4,200-lumen output and only one week later it has taken the wraps of “the world’s first 240Hz, 4K UHD home theater projector.” This technology is made specifically for gaming, and even then, PCs are currently the only way to take full advantage of what the new Optoma UHD50X projector has to offer as readily-available consoles tend to top out at 60Hz. Optoma UHD30 and HD146X have also been announced today. Continue reading to learn more.

Optoma UHD50X

Headlining today’s releases is the Optoma UHD50X. As a 4K-capable projector, built-in features like HDR10 and HLG are commonplace, but things get interesting once you find out that it’s has a 240Hz refresh rate. This is achieved when toggling on its integrated Enhanced Gaming Mode, which drops input lag to as low as 16 milliseconds.

While the thought of 4K at 240Hz is exciting, Optoma UHD50X isn’t capable of that. As seen in most displays, this projector tops out at 60Hz when displaying UHD content. This means that gaming at 240Hz will only be possible when playing with a 1080p resolution.

UHD50X can create up to a 302-inch UHD screen with 3,400-lumens of brightness. Optoma UHD50X is a follow-up to UHD50, can be ordered from B&H now, and will likely show up at Amazon soon. Expect to pay $1,599 for this projector.

“Our new home theater and gaming product portfolio delivers on our promise to produce high-quality projectors with impressive performance, functionality and stunning visuals, offering users larger-than-life cinematic and gaming experiences,” said Maria Repole, head of marketing, Optoma Technology, Inc.

Optoma UHD30

Next up we have Optoma UHD30. Much like UHD50X, this projector is also able to achieve a 240Hz refresh rate. It also features 3,400-lumens, a 16 millisecond response time, and support for HDR10. The only obvious change we are able to identify about UHD30 at this moment is that it can be had for less money. A listing has already appeared at both Amazon and B&H, and it has a retail price of $1,299.

Optoma HD146X

Optoma HD146X is the last projector on the list of releases today. As its model number implies, this projector does not offer 4K output and instead tops out at 1080p. Refresh rates are basic, reaching a maximum of 60Hz when in Enhanced Gaming Mode. The main attraction here is price, which clocks in at an attractive $549. A listing has already appeared at B&H, but Amazon has yet to make HD146X available for order.

9to5Toys’ Take

While 240Hz refresh rates certainly sound exciting, I am curious how much of a market truly exists for PC gaming on a projector. It seems like a niche market, which is why I find HD146X to be the most interesting of the bunch. After all, I’ve been wielding its predecessor for several years now and have found 1080p to be excellent for my needs.

