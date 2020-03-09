Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth for $42 shipped. Usually selling for $50, like you’ll find at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for a 16% discount, beats our previous mention by $0.50, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring the same multicolor lighting Philips Hue is known for, the brand’s latest bulb brings Bluetooth connectivity into the mix alongside the usual inclusion of Zigbee. This allows the LED light to work without a hub, making it an easy to recommend option for those just beginning their smart home journeys. You’ll even find HomeKit control as well as Alexa and Assistant compatibility. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 290 customers. Learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for more.

If the multicolor capabilities of the lead deal don’t do too much for you, consider grabbing the dimmable white version of Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb for $15 instead. Here, you’ll still take advantage of much of the same features as the color version. But for less than the price of the multicolor variant, you’ll be able to bring home two of these lights, making it a notable option for really kickstarting a smart setup.

For more ways to expand your Siri-enabled smart home, we’re also still seeing some notable price cuts on Aqara’s lineup of HomeKit sensors, smart plugs, and more. There’s up to 20% in savings to be had with these discounts, and prices start at $14.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb with Bluetooth features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single LED smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the HomeKit Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!