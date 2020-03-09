Amazon is currently offering the Philips Momentum 43-inch 4K Gaming Monitor (436M6VBPAB) for $499.99 shipped. Down from $740, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, it sells for up to $1,000 at Best Buy and B&H. Note: Shipping is delayed about a week right now. Sporting a 43-inch Quantum Dot panel, this 4K monitor will enhance your gaming experience with HDR and ultra wide color gamut support. Ambiglow lighting takes the entire experience up a notch, offering ambient lighting that syncs with whatever content is displayed on the monitor. Dual USB-C ports lead the way in terms of I/O, but you’ll also find HDMI, DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, and more. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 155 customers. Head below for additional monitor deals priced from $124.

Other notable monitor deals include:

Ensure any of the discounted displays work with a newer MacBook by putting your savings towards this well-reviewed USB-C to HDMI cable. Though if you plan to pair it with a PC or pre-2015 MacBook, then you can’t go wrong grabbing an extra HDMI cable. In either case, picking up a cord will surely save you a headache once your monitor arrives or sometime down the road.

Philips Momentum 43-inch 4K Gaming Monitor features:

Engage in an incredible immersive visual experience with this 43-inch Philips monitor. MultiView technology lets you simultaneously connect a laptop and PC, while Ambiglow creates a luminous glow, blending with colors on the screen for delightful ambiance. The 4K UHD resolution of this Philips monitor delivers smooth graphics with extraordinary depth. HDMI 2.0, Display Port 1.2, Mini Display Port 1.2, USB-C, (2) USB3.0, PC Audio In, Headphone Out.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!