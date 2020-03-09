Stream Disney+ and more in 4K with Roku Premiere at a low of $29 (Save 26%)

- Mar. 9th 2020 9:09 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Roku Premiere 4K HDR Streaming Media Player for $29 shipped. You’ll also find it available right now for the same price at Walmart, as well as for $1 more at Best Buy. Usually fetching $39, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount and matches our previous mention from October for the Amazon all-time low. Armed with the ability to playback content in 4K HDR, Roku’s Premiere steamer is a great way to enhance an existing TV with smart capabilities. You’ll be able to watch your favorite shows from not only Netflix and Hulu, but the recent additions of Apple TV+ and Disney+ mean that there’s even more to enjoy. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating at Amazon. Head below for more. 

At $29, Roku Premier is about as affordable as it gets for a streaming stick, let alone one that comes equipped with 4K HDR playback support. For comparison, it carries the same price tag as the brand’s most affordable streaming media player, the Express HD. Not to mention you’d shell out $50 right now to bring home the comparable Fire TV 4K option from Amazon.

If bringing AirPlay 2 into the mix for your home theater setup is a must, then you’ll certainly want to have a look at this Samsung QLED TV deal we spotted. Following a $248 discount, you can now score a 65-inch model of Samsung’s higher-end Q60 display at its best price yet. Find that and much more in our home theater guide right here.

Roku Premiere features:

Watch old and new favorites with this Roku Premiere streaming player. Designed for Ultra HD and 4K TVs, it provides access to high-quality content across most popular streaming channels, and the unbiased search helps you find content quickly. This Roku Premiere streaming player supports 802.b/g/n Wi-Fi for stable high-bandwidth streaming.

Home Theater Roku

