Ryobi Spring Cleaning sale discounts outdoor tools and more

Home Depot has kicked-off its Ryobi Spring Cleaning sale with up to 50% off various tools, outdoor equipment, and more. Free shipping is available on nearly the entire lot, or you can opt for no-cost in-store pickup to skip any fees. Our top pick is the Ryobi Cordless Rotary Kit for $89. Originally closer to $200, it typically sells for $175 or so these days. This is the best offer we’ve tracked to date. You’ll receive the multi-tool itself, plus various accessories, an 18V battery, and wall charger. With a more or less cordless build, these multi-tools depart from a more burdensome wired Dremel design. Rated 4.6/5 stars. You can check out the entire sale here or head below for additional top picks.

Another standout is the 18V ONE+ LED Spotlight for $99 which is down from the usual $125 price. Notable features here include a 700-yard beam distance, automotive charging compatibility, and a wall charger. Great for emergencies, late-night walks, or working outside. It’s a great way to expand a setup that’s already invested in the 18V ecosystem. Rated 4.6/5 stars by nearly 1,000 Home Depot reviewers.

Dive into the rest of Ryobi’s Spring Cleaning sale for additional deals on outdoor tools, environmentally-friendly battery alternatives, and more.

Ryobi 18V Cordless Rotary Tool features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Lithium-Ion Cordless Rotary Tool Kit with 1.5 Ah Battery and 18-Volt Charger. A variable speed dial allows users to reach up to 34,000 RPM for enhanced performance. With 33 included accessories and on-board accessory storage, the Rotary Tool delivers convenience while completing a variety of applications. The 36 in. flexible shaft pen design maximizes precision and comfort and the 1/8 in. collet accepts most accessories.

