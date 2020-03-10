Apple’s iPad mini 5 returns to Amazon low, on sale from $350

Amazon offers Apple’s iPad mini 5 Wi-Fi 64GB for $349.99 shipped. Final price displayed at checkout. You’ll also find this offer for My Best Buy Members as well, which is free to sign-up for. You can save on additional configurations at Amazon with prices dropping in-cart. All of today’s deals match our previous mentions as well as the Amazon all-time low.

Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form-factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Put your savings to work and grab this iPad mini 5 smart case in various colors starting at $10. With 360-degree protection and smart cover functionality, this is an easy way to make sure your iPad stays safe from harm whether you’re at home or on-the-go.

Those looking to save further should consider this 1-day deal from Woot on iPad mini 4. Prices start at $190 in certified refurbished condition, taking at least $209 off the original price.

iPad mini 5 features:

7.9″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2048 x 1536 Screen Resolution (326 ppi)

Apple A12 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) & Bluetooth 5.0

Front 7MP FaceTime Camera

Rear 8MP Camera

Lightning Connector

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

Supports Apple Pencil (1st Gen)

iOS

