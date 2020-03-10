iPad mini 4 is yours from $190, today only at Woot (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $399)

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPad mini 4 Wi-Fi from $189.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, it originally sold for $399 or more and Apple offers refurbished versions at $269 currently. Notable features here include a 7.9-inch Retina display and Apple’s A8 chip. You’ll also get Touch ID support and a 1080p HD camera on the front. Ideal for kids that want or need an iPad, especially if you’re not wanting to spend big on the latest models. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Make the most of your savings today and grab this affordable JETech Case for iPad mini 4. It’s available in your choice of eight colors with a 360-degree design that includes auto sleep and wake functionality. It’s a great way to add some extra protection to your setup without breaking the bank. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

iPad mini 4 features:

iPad mini 4 is astonishingly thin at 6.1 mm, is our lightest iPad ever at 0.65 lb., and fits easily in one hand. It packs 3.1 million pixels in its new fully laminated 7.9-inch Retina display. It includes the A8 chip with 64-bit architecture, Touch ID fingerprint sensor, new cameras, ultrafast wireless, and up to 10 hours of battery life—all in a solid aluminum unibody enclosure, in three gorgeous metal finishes.

