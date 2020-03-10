New releases highlight latest Apple movie sale from $8, more starting at $1

Apple is starting Tuesday off with a new sale focused on recent releases under $10, with fresh hits like Joker, Ad Astra, Judy, and more all discounted. You’ll also find the selection of $5 titles on sale plus this week’s $1 HD rental. Hit the jump for all that and more.

New releases highlight this week’s sale

Discounts abound on some of the latest hit films released over the last few months, all of which will become a permanent addition to your library. In most instances, you’re saving 50% from the usual $20 price tag, delivering new all-time lows along the way. Here are a few of our top picks:

Other notable deals

This week’s $1 HD rental is Lady Bird. Regularly $5 or more at competing services, this film has a stellar 99% positive Rotten Tomatoes rating, making it one of the well-received films by moviegoers in recent memory.

