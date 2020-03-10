Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is currently offering the ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 m3/4GB/64GB for $379 shipped. Find it available directly from Best Buy as well. Usually fetching $529, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve tracked to date and subsequently a new low. Based around a 14-inch 1080p display, this entry from ASUS features a more premium form-factor than your average Chromebook. Its all-metal design can easily convert between a laptop and tablet configuration, allowing the Flip C433 to adjust to your workflow. Everything is powered by an Intel Core m3 processor, which pairs with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. All-day battery life keeps you going for 10-hours per charge, and there are dual USB-C ports alongside a USB-A slot as well as a microSD card reader. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. Odds are if you’re thinking about picking up this Chromebook, you plan on using it on-the-go. That’s why having some extra protection will surely come in handy and will keep your machine safe while commuting. Plus, there’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with this 14-inch Chromebook.

If the featured ASUS Chromebook Flip deal isn’t to your liking, we’re still seeing some other discounted Chromebooks to consider. Dell’s 14-inch model sports 10-hour battery and 128GB SSD at $349. That’s $200 off the going rate and the best we’ve seen. Alternatively, you can save $90 on HP’s 14-inch Chromebook, which is now $190.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 features:

The stunning ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 takes convertible Chromebook design to the next level. Its stylish contemporary looks, compact portability and powerful specifications are all designed to let you get things done with no fuss, all day and every day. ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 features a four-sided NanoEdge 14-inch display — with ultraslim bezels and an incredible 85% screen-to-body ratio.

