Dell’s 14-inch Chromebook sports 10-hour battery + 128GB SSD: $349 (Save $200)

- Mar. 5th 2020 9:25 am ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Dell Inspiron 14-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook i3/4GB/128GB for $349 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $549, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Rocking a 2-in-1 form-factor, this Chromebook can convert between a laptop and table just by folding back the 14-inch screen. Battery life clocks in at 10-hours for students looking to take notes all-day, or those hoping to get some work done while out and about. On top of dual USB-C ports, you’ll also find a USB-A input, ensuring that modern and legacy peripherals will work like a charm. Over 355 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Find more details down below.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated 14-inch laptop sleeve for $12 at Amazon. Odds are if you’re thinking about picking up this Chromebook, you plan on using it on-the-go. That’s why having some extra protection will surely come in handy and will keep your machine safe while commuting. Plus, there’s even an extra pocket for bringing chargers and other accessories with this 14-inch Chromebook.

The featured 14-inch Chromebook deal sits right between some of the more high-end and entry-level alternatives out there in the ChromeOS space. For instance, you could score Lenovo’s 11.6-inch Chromebook 100e for just $119, while Google’s flagship Pixel Slate has been bundled with a keyboard case for $499. Or if neither of those cut it, our Chromebook guide has some alternatives, as well.

Dell 2-in-1 14-inch Chromebook features:

Get work done with this Dell Inspiron Chromebook laptop. The 14-inch Ultra HD touch screen supports EMR pens, and the Intel Core i3 processor powers system tasks smoothly with the 4GB of RAM. The 128GB of eMMC storage lets you store documents and media files on this Dell Inspiron Chromebook laptop.

