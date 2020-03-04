Amazon slashes up to $90 off HP’s 14-inch Chromebook, now $190

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop 2.2GHz/4GB/32GB (14-db0050nr) for $189.99 shipped. That’s $90 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is within $11 of the lowest price we have tracked. This affordable Chromebook arguably resembles the snow white MacBooks that Apple made prior to going all-in on aluminum. Not only can you take full advantage of Chrome OS, you’ll also be able to run Android apps thanks to built-in support for the Google Play Store. With 8.5-hour battery life, many users will be able to power through an entire workday without needing a charge. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Once you’ve used one of Apple’s recent trackpads, everything else feels like a joke. For this reason I recommend picking up a Microsoft Sculpt Mobile Mouse for $13. This way your productivity won’t need to suffer and neither will your wallet.

If you’d prefer a Mac, it just so happens that we found some steeply discounted MacBook Pros on sale from $680 today at Woot. While it’s still considerably more than the Chromebook above, you’re able to score one of Apple’s recent releases for quite a bit less than you may expect.

HP 14-inch Chromebook features:

Power to work and play all day: all the power you need to stay productive and entertained on a seamless Chrome experience

Daily dose of entertainment: immerse yourself in Dual speakers and audio by B&O play, and easily share your screen with a flexible hinge that allows up to 180-degree rotation

Processor: AMD Dual-Core a4-9120, 2. 2GHz up to 2. 5GHz

