Just in time for spring, Dyson has a new product on the market called Corrale This straightener comes after the highly successful launches of the Supersonic Hair Dryer and AirWrap Curling Dryer. Debuting after over 7-years in the making, this straightener is one like you’ve never seen. The reason it took so long to create it is because it’s said to straighten and style your hair using 50-percent less heat than competitors. You can currently purchase it at Dyson or Ulta for $499.99 and it comes in two color options. Head below the jump to find out more about the Dyson Corrale straightener.

Dyson Corrale features

The new Dyson Corrale is made up of intelligent, flexible manganese copper alloy plates that helps to smooth hair and while avoiding heat damage. The plates are also flexible, preventing your hair from splaying or splitting at the ends. They’re also unique in the regard that the plates only apply the necessary amount of tension and heat all the way along the hair’s lengths. This also makes it nice because with just one swipe you can achieve a silky, straight look, instead of having to pass through several times.

One of the most notable features about this straightener is that it’s cordless. It features a fancy charging station and leaves your countertop looking tidy. Dyson Corrale also has a note feature that will show alarm when your straightener is at the correct heat. This is an amazing tool to take with you on the go, due to its cordless design. Just note that it takes 70-minutes to fully recharge with sufficient power for 30 minutes of cord-free styling.

Heading on spring break? Another big bonus is the flight mode feature. There’s a small square that has an airplane sign on it that just has to be detached and the battery is safe to be packed into your luggage. Better yet, you can store it in the added heat resistant pouch when traveling. It also has an automatic shut off system after 10-minutes of no use, which gives you peace of mind when heading out the door.

Finally, the straightener has three different heat settings to accommodate and array of hair types. It’s also great on all types of length of hair and its sleek design lets you style it how you desire.

As we mentioned earlier, you can currently purchase the Corrale Straightener direct from Dyson or Ulta for $499.99 in one of two colors. What do you think of the new Dyson Corrale Straightener? Let me know in the comments below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!