Score ecobee3 lite with two HomeKit Room Sensors for $195 (Reg. $249)

- Mar. 10th 2020 8:25 am ET

$249 $195
Amazon is currently offering the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with two Room Sensors for $195 shipped. Down from $249, the thermostat usually fetches a $169 price tag by itself and the value of the sensors amounts to a 22% discount. Today’s offer comes within $5 of our previous mention and is the second-best to date. HomeKit control leads the way on ecobee3 lite, allowing you to change the temperature by summoning Siri and setting automations with the rest of your smart home setup. You’ll also be able to take advantage of automatic scheduling, alongside Alexa and Assistant support. Plus, the included Room Sensors allow you to take local temperature readings into consideration. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

For those looking to upgrade their climate control on a tighter budget, ditching the ecobee brand and extra sensors amounts to some notable savings. At Amazon you can bring home the Emerson Sensi Touch Smart Thermostat for $138. That’s 30% less than the featured ecobee3 lite, though you’ll still enjoy much of the same functionality. There’s Siri support, as well as Alexa and Assistant control, a touchscreen display, and more.

Our smart home guide is packed with additional ways to upgrade your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup. Just this morning we spotted an offer on the JBL Link View, which delivers Assistant in a display form-factor for $95. Yesterday’s discount on the Philips Hue Bluetooth Color HomeKit Light Bulb is still live as well, with a new all-time low to be had at $42.

ecobee3 lite features:

Ensure uncompromised comfort with this ecobee3 lite smart thermostat. Its DataRhythm technology provides intuitive temperature adjustment based on the current weather, family schedules, desired settings and information from room sensors for efficient operation. Control this Wi-Fi-enabled ecobee3 lite smart thermostat by voice or remotely from your Android smartphone or iOS device or Apple Watch.

