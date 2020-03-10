Leviton seems to have opened the floodgates with new smart devices rolling out left and right. Just last month it took the wraps off both a light switch with Alexa inside and its 4-speed ceiling fan controller. The new Leviton 4-Button Controller is the latest offering to join the Decora Smart line-up. As you’d expect, it seamlessly ties in with other Leviton products, but the real magic comes with IFTTT-compatibility.

Leviton 4-Button Controller: Four ways to do almost anything

Leviton’s new 4-Button Controller features integration with Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT. While this is pretty standard across many smart home accessories, you’ll have a hard time finding a multi-button controller like this.

As you’d expect, functionality for each button is dynamic and can be easily configured. This is accomplished through the My Leviton app, which is said to work seamlessly with the rest of the Decora Smart line-up.

“The smart home industry has never seen a multi-button controller that is so easy to set up and use. With the My Leviton app, we have been able to simplify the process of integrating smart devices around the home to three simple steps, no longer needing complex programming and software,” said Tom Morgan, director, product management for Leviton.

Pricing and availability

We have yet to uncover exact pricing for the new Leviton 4-Button Controller, but given the pricing of every other item in the Smart Decora line-up, a retail cost of $100 or less sounds about right. While this smart home accessory is already listed at Leviton, it has yet to appear at Amazon or other retailers. This could be since Leviton refers to it as “a professionally-installed” offering, but it is unclear whether it will be readily available to consumers anytime soon.

9to5Toys’ Take

With four buttons that can be linked to other IFTTT-enabled smart home accessories, the possibilities feel endless. I already use IFTTT in my Alexa smart home and it has proven to be a platform that’s widely adopted throughout the industry. This means that one unit could theoretically control everything from your garage door to Candela, and much more.

While I am very excited about the new Leviton 4-Button Controller, there is one oversight that seems like it could prove to be a missed opportunity. From the looks of it, each button does a single thing when pressed. If this is true, Leviton has overlooked at least eight other smart home controls since press-and-hold and double-click inputs seem rather basic. That being said, this feature could theoretically be added in a future software update.

