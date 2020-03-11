iPhone 6 with pre-paid service is a great budget option at $45

Tracfone offers the pre-paid iPhone 6 32GB in Space Gray for $44.99 shipped when promo code 60274 is applied. As a comparison, it originally sold for $649 but trends around $100 these days in pre-paid condition. This is also $30 less than our previous mention. This device is ideal for kids or grandparents who do not need the latest tech. iPhone 6 sports a 4.7-inch Retina display, includes Touch ID, an 8MP camera and more. Going the pre-paid route is a great way to keep costly service fees in check since you only need to re-up at your discretion.

Be sure to pick up a case though, especially if it’s going to the kids. This robust option from Spigen should do the trick without breaking the bank (or the device, for that matter). It has excellent ratings from thousands of reviewers at Amazon and is a great way to ensure your new device is safe…which is a great idea if it’s going to the kids.

iPhone 6 features:

iPhone 6 isn’t just bigger-it’s better in every way. A 4.7-inch Retina HD display. An A8 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture. A new 8MP iSight camera with Focus Pixels. The Touch ID fingerprint identity sensor. Faster LTE and Wi-Fi.1 Longer battery life.2 And iOS 8 and iCloud. All in a 6.9mm thin seamless design.

