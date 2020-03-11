Give your home theater audio a boost with JBL’s $150 5.1-Ch. System ($100 off)

JBL offers its Cinema 610 5.1-Channel Speaker System for $149.95 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $400 but trends around $250 at retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. Those looking to upgrade their home theater audio setup may want to consider this option from JBL at one of its best prices yet. Notable specs here include a 5.1-channel design with a dedicated center speaker, 8-inch bass-reflex, and five “voice-matching” satellite speakers. Additionally, JBL promises simple wall-mounting that makes it easy to get your new home theater setup running. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Make sure you pick up some speaker wire to complete your new setup. 100-feet of AmazonBasics wire for $13 should do the trick to help you get started. It’s also available in varying lengths if you need more or less.

Looking for a more streamlined build? Consider going with VIZIO’s 5.1.2-Channel Sound System at $330. That’s a $170 price drop from the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked to date in new condition. Learn more here in our coverage from Tuesday.

JBL Cinema 510 features:

Turn your flat panel TV into a full home theater with the JBL Cinema 610. Easily connects to any audio/video receiver, the JBL Cinema 610 delivers a box office experience that can’t be matched anywhere else. Sink into pure JBL bliss with an 8” bass reflex 60W powered subwoofer with 5 identical voice-matched satellite speakers and a dedicated center speaker to ensure you receive flawless sound reproduction and perfect dialogue reproduction from all your music and movie sources. With customized wall-mount options and an easy plug-and-play format, you’re headed to the movies in no time.

