Best Buy’s official eBay storefront currently offers the VIZIO 36-inch 5.1.2-Channel Dolby Atmos Home Theater Sound System for $329.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Typically selling for $500, like you’ll currently find direct from VIZIO, today’s offer saves you 33% and is the best new condition discount we’ve seen to date. If you’re looking to bring Dolby Atmos sound into your home theater, this is about as affordable of a system as it gets. The 36-inch soundbar features a 5.1.2-channel setup that includes two upward-firing speakers for room-filling sound. It also packs Chromecast support, allowing VIZIO’s system to integrate with Assistant. Bluetooth connectivity and an optical port are included, as well. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 600 customers. More details below.

We also spotted the Sony 3.1-Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer (HT-Z9F) for $698 shipped at Amazon. That’s $200 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This high-end offering supports Dolby Atmos and has seven sound modes for “enhanced movies, music, gaming, news and sports.” You’ll also find Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity onboard, paving the way for simple wireless streaming. A total of three HDMI ports can be found along the back, each of which has 4K passthrough capabilities. It can be connected to Alexa for easy voice-operated controls. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Those who are just after improved home theater sound can save a bit more by opting for the well-reviewed Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar. At $179, you’ll miss out on the Dolby Atmos sound quality from the featured deal. But at $151 less, this budget-conscious alternative is still great for giving your TV’s audio a noticeable boost, especially at the price.

Over in our home theater guide, you’ll find the 4K-equiped Roku Premiere at $29, as well as Sony’s new Wearable Speaker at $50 off. In either case you’re looking at two offers that are matching the all-time lows.

VIZIO 36-inch Dolby Atmos Sound System features:

Take movie nights to the next level with this 5.1.2 VIZIO home theater sound system SB36512-F6. It has Dolby Atmos technology built-in, so sound seems to come from all around you, and a six-inch powerful subwoofer creates thumping bass you can feel. This VIZIO home theater sound system has a main sound bar that produces rich, clear audio. Connect multiple VIZIO SmartCast audio devices together for seamless listening throughout your home. Use your smartphone to stream music from any Chromecast-enabled audio app, like Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!