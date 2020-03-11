Today’s best iOS app deals are now up for the taking alongside some offers for your desktop setup. We have price drops on everything from meditation experiences and professional writing suites to iOS synthesizers, virtual board games, and coffee apps. Every day, a selection of titles go on sale across Apple’s digital storefronts and we are here to make sure you don’t miss the best-of-the-best. Today’s highlights include Textkraft Pocket, The Great Coffee App, Get ‘Em, Lost Cities, Scythe Synthesizer, and more. As usual, a complete list of the day’s best iOS and Mac app deals and freebies is waiting for you below.

iOS Universal: Easy Meditation & Hypnosis: FREE (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Textkraft Pocket: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: My Baby Heartbeat: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Great Coffee App: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Get ‘Em: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Media Monster – Video Camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lost Cities: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Scythe Synthesizer: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Stranger Interactive Film: $1 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Bridge Constructor Portal: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Raven: Photo Scan & Colorize: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: The Inner World 2: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Inner World: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor Portal: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dead Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Design & Flyer Creator Pro: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Bridge Constructor: $4 (Reg. $8)

Mac: Countdown: $1 (Reg. $2)

The Great Coffee App:

Popular espresso-based drinks and alternative brewing methods by an expert barista with many years of experience. Demonstration of drinks in cross-section, videos of every step of the process, interesting facts about coffee, specially created music and impressive graphic design – all this will help expand your horizons and teach you about the world of Coffee. By covering the stages from beginner to expert, you will open up a whole new world of drinks, and may be one of them will become your favorite!

