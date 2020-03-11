Today’s Best Game Deals: Aladdin and Lion King $20, Bloodstained $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and the Lion King for $19.99 on Xbox One with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The regularly $30 bundle is also down to $22.48 on Switch and $25 on PS4. Outside of a brief Black Friday offer last year, today’s Xbox offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the 90’s classics. You can read all about the extras included in the remastered package via our launch coverage. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Tropico 6, Super Mario Maker (3DS), Dark Souls Remastered, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

