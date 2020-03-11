Today’s Best Game Deals: Aladdin and Lion King $20, Bloodstained $20, more

- Mar. 11th 2020 9:39 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and the Lion King for $19.99 on Xbox One with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The regularly $30 bundle is also down to $22.48 on Switch and $25 on PS4. Outside of a brief Black Friday offer last year, today’s Xbox offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the 90’s classics. You can read all about the extras included in the remastered package via our launch coverage. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Tropico 6, Super Mario Maker (3DS), Dark Souls Remastered, and many more.

Today’s best game deals:

NFL and 2K Sports announce renewed partnership with first title coming in 2021

SEGA’s classic Panzer Dragoon trilogy is getting a VR remake

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be launching on Steam this summer

Call of Duty Warzone battle royale game confirmed, launches tomorrow for FREE

Ghost of Tsushima finally gets a firm release date + new story trailer, more

Xbox Game Pass gets four new titles for March, exclusive betas, more

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas of everyday life with the purchase of Whole Foods and the expansion of its Prime delivery service. You'll find everything related to Amazon, including the best deals, here in our constantly updated guide.
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Disney

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard