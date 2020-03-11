Today’s Best Game Deals: Aladdin and Lion King $20, Bloodstained $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and the Lion King for $19.99 on Xbox One with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The regularly $30 bundle is also down to $22.48 on Switch and $25 on PS4. Outside of a brief Black Friday offer last year, today’s Xbox offer is matching the lowest price we have tracked on the 90’s classics. You can read all about the extras included in the remastered package via our launch coverage. Down below you’ll find deals on titles like Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Tropico 6, Super Mario Maker (3DS), Dark Souls Remastered, and many more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- Matched on Switch at GameStop
- Tropico 6 PS4/Xbox One $30 (Reg. $60)
- Metal Gear Solid V pre-owned $5 (Reg. $10+)
- Big-time eShop deals from $1: Rayman, LEGO, Jeopardy!
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $30 (Reg. $40)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker (3DS) $15 (Reg. $20)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Overcooked + Overcooked 2 $19 (Reg. $30)
- Darksiders III $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Dark Souls Remastered $17 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza Remastered Collection $55 (Reg. $60)
- Castlevania Requiem $10 (Reg. $20)
- Fire Emblem Warriors $24.50 (Reg. $40+)
- Ghost of Tsushima pre-orders now live
- Resident Evil 4 $8 (Reg. $20)
- Far Cry 4 Gold Edition $11.50 (Reg. $20+)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Pre-order $60 (Releases April 10)
- Or with $10 credit + Chocobo Chick Summon Materia DLC at Best Buy
- Or with $10 gift card at Target
- Final Fantasy VII Remake Demo FREE
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition $5 (Reg. $13+)
- Shenmue I & II $19 (Reg. $30)
- Daemon X Machina $44 (Reg. $60)
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon pre-order $55 (Reg. $60)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pre-order $65 (Reg. $80)
- Plus Animal Crossing Plush Bell Bag Bundle
- Resident Evil 3 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Walmart
