TP-Link’s dimmable smart switch offers voice control for $25 ($10 off)

Amazon offers the TP-Link Kasa HS220 Smart Wi-Fi Light Switch for $24.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for $35 with today’s deal matching the previous Amazon all-time low. This is also $3.50 less than our previous mention. TP-Link’s high-end switches include dimmer functionality along with the usual host of smart home features like scheduling, Alexa plus Assistant support, and more. This is an easy way to expand your smart home setup and bring voice control to older lights. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re not ready to jump in full force with a smart home setup, consider going with an outlet timer instead. This popular option is $9 and has excellent ratings from over 2,000 reviewers. These simple outlet plugs are ideal for saving energy. Just create a schedule for your lights or fans and you’ll automatically cut down on potential losses.

For more on this year’s best smart plugs, check out Blair’s in-depth guide that explores notable options for every budget and ecosystem.

TP-Link Kasa HS220 features:

Remotely Dim and Control Your Lights

Built-In 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi

Compatible with iOS & Android Devices

Free Kasa Mobile App

Programmable Scheduling

Away Mode

Works with Alexa & Google Assistant

Supports IFTTT

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!