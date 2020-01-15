When it comes to outfitting Siri, Alexa, or Assistant with new devices around the house to control, smart plugs are an easy recommendation for those just getting started or home automation veterans. With versatile designs, affordable price points, and effortless installations, there’s a lot to love about the form-factor. With an over-abundance of options to choose from at Amazon, which is the right model for your smart home? All you’ll need to do to answer that is head below and peruse our roundup of best smart plugs of 2020 to expand your voice-enabled setup.

Since we last took a look at the smart plug space, quite a bit has changed. New models have hit the scene, and price cuts have shuffled introduced additional value-focused options, among feature set updates and the like. Below you’ll find our top recommendations for the best smart plug of 2020.

Most Affordable: Wemo Mini Smart Plug

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug is one that’s been around for quite some time. After gaining HomeKit support, the device now works with a triage of popular voice assistants from Apple, Amazon, and Google. In the past, it’s been our top pick in the space, and that same momentum propels it into our favorite budget-friendly offering for 2020. Having been selling for $20 as of late, this price point is hard to beat for a highly-rated offering, let alone one armed with Siri integration.

Best Power Monitoring: Eve Energy

In the past, we’ve outlined how smart home devices can save you money, and a perfect embodiment of that is the Eve Energy plug. This Bluetooth smart plug leaves the gate with HomeKit functionality and imbues your setup with the ability to keep tabs on power consumption. So whether you’re looking to monitor how much energy parts of your home use on a day to day basis, or cut back on those appliances that siphon power even when turned off, this option is worth considering. Right now, you’ll pay $40 to bring Eve’s energy-monitoring device into your smart home. Learn more in our hands-on review.

Favorite Multi-Outlet: Satechi Smart Plug

Those looking to control multiple lamps or appliances from the same outlet will no doubt find multi-outlet smart plugs to be well worth the investment. Satechi’s Dual Outlet option enters as one of the more robust models on the market, rocking HomeKit control. This option sports a slim design that doesn’t hog two of the wall’s AC outlets. Throw in power monitoring, and you’ll be left with a smart plug that can pretty much do it all. Priced at $60, you can get some added insight by swinging by our hands-on review.

Best Outdoor: meross HomeKit Smart Plug

While not as well-known as some of its competitors, meross has more recently built an impressive catalog of highly-rated smart home accessories that are worth your time. With budget-friendly pricing to boot, the brand’s new outdoor smart plug enters as not only an affordable pick, but a versatile one at that.

Headlined by Siri integration, this weather-resistant smart plug stands out by also integrating with Alexa and Assistant, among additional services like IFTTT. There are two individually-controllable outlets here as well. With a list price of $35, it’s already notably less than competing products, some of which lack the aforementioned HomeKit integration.

Most Versatile: Philips Hue Smart Plug

While many smart plugs integrate with the three main voice assistants, few take things to the next level quite like one of the more recent Philips Hue accessories. The brand’s first smart plug touts the same feature set that those familiar with the ecosystem have come to know and love. There’s, of course, support for Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, as well as scheduling, a compact design, and more.

But where the Philips Hue Smart Plug excels is that you’ll be both Bluetooth and Zigbee Light Link connectivity. So if you’re starting with home automation, the former connection means it can easily pair with your smartphone or a smart speaker. But down the road, it can be integrated with the Hue Bridge for more extended range, more reliable, local control, out of home support, and more. Priced at $40, the Philips Hue Smart Plug more than justifies its price tag and earns its title of best smart plug from 2020 for those serious about getting started with automating their setup.

Is there a smart plug that you’ve found to be reliable in your smart home that we missed? Let us know in the comments below!

