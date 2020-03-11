VUDU Mix and Match sale delivers two 4K films for $17

VUDU is now offering a new Mix and Match sale offering two 4K movies for $16.99. You’d typically pay $15 to $20 per title, making this promotion all the more valuable. Each movie will become a permanent part of your library, and thanks to Movies Anywhere, you’ll be able to transfer purchases to different services. You can see the entire sale here or head below for a few top picks.
Top picks include:
- A Star is Born
- The Mule
- It Chapter Two
- Detective Pikachu
- The Meg
- Inception
- Dunkirk
- Gremlins
- San Andreas
- …and more!
Jump over to this week’s Apple movie sale for additional deals, including recent releases from $8, plus notable price drops on action films, and more.
