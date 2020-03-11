Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Arlo smart camera and light systems priced from $100. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. One standout is on Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit 2-Camera Security System with a 2-pack of its Smart Lights for $219.99. Originally you’d have paid $730 for the bundle, but now the camera system and lights sell for $560 combined at Amazon. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather-resistance and 1080p feeds. Free 7-day cloud storage and HomeKit support round out the list of notable features. Throw in the smart lights, and you’ll be able to illuminate your property following motion alerts and more. Much like everything else in the sale, this bundle ships with a 90-day warranty from Arlo. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 6,800 customers. More below.

Shop the rest of today’s sale for additional bundles and the like priced from $100. There are add-on lights and cameras for those who are already invested in the Arlo ecosystem to expand their security kit. Or if you’ll need more coverage than the featured deal can offer, there are some higher-end packs available, as well. Find all of that and more right here.

While you’re expanding your Siri setup, it’s worth taking a look at this deal we previously spotted on ecobee3 lite bundled with two HomeKit Room Sensors for $195.

Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera System features:

Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit camera keeps an eye on your home while you’re away, in brilliant 1080p HD quality. Put the 100% wire-free, weather-resistant camera anywhere, indoors or out. Then, power it with the included rechargeable battery or plugged it in (when indoors) to access activity zones and 24/7 Continuous Video Recording upgrades. Use 2-way audio or remotely sound a 100+ device siren while catching every moment with night vision and advanced motion detection.

