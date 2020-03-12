Brita 10-cup Pitcher + Longlast 6-month filter now starting at $27 (Reg. $35)

- Mar. 12th 2020 11:25 am ET

Reg. $35 $27
Amazon is now offering the 10-cup Brita Everyday Pitcher with one Longlast Filter from $27.19 shipped in turquoise, black, and white. Regularly $35, this model is now matching the all-time low outside of a brief $25 offer at the tail end of last year. Similar-sized models with the Longlast Filter sell for $38+ at Walmart. While you will find Brita pitchers out there for less, those models come with the 2-month filter as opposed to the 6-month model included in today’s sale, which are nearly double the price. This is a 10-cup Brita pitcher that is designed to fit perfectly on fridge shelves with built-in filter replacement reminders. It is also rated with an impressive 4+ stars from over 900 Amazon customers. More details below.

Now if the 10-cup capacity and value the Longlast Filter provides is overkill for you, consider the smaller Brita Metro. This 5-cup variant ships with the standard filter but it will save you some cash at $17. It also has even better ratings at 4+ stars from nearly 6,000 Amazon customers.

For more household deals, swing by our Home Goods Guide. We have iRobot vacuums at $200 off, a Gold Box Gillette sale from $12, and much more right here.

Brita Everyday Pitcher:

This large, plastic water filtration pitcher is easy to pour and refill. The space efficient pitcher fits perfectly on refrigerator shelves and is great for families. For optimum performance, a helpful status indicator on your filtered water pitcher notifies you when your water filter needs to be replaced. One Longlast Filter can replace 900 standard 16. 9 ounce water bottles, keep you hydrated, save you money, and reduce plastic waste.

