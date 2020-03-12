Save $200 on Kenwood’s wireless 7-inch CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver

- Mar. 12th 2020 4:44 pm ET

Save $200
0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Kenwood 7-inch Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (DDX8706S) for $499.98 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $700, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, beats the competing price cut over at Crutchfield by $50, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Wireless support for both CarPlay and Android Auto is the most notable feature included here, as Kenwood’s receiver will pair to your smartphone over Bluetooth. Whether it’s for keeping an eye on navigation directions while commuting or having your copilot pick out a road trip playlist, this 7-inch receiver will surely make hitting the road more enjoyable. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More details below.

If you can live without the entirely wireless functionality and a smaller screen, there’s certainly ways to get in the CarPlay game for less. Sony’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver will only set you back $248, and brings the in-car Apple experience to your ride quite similarly to the lead deal. Just remember you’ll need to use a Lightning cable to hook things up.

Don’t forget, we’re also still seeing a $100 discount on Kenwood’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver. It’s currently marked down to $300, which is one of the lowest prices to date. While it’s not quite as affordable as the Sony model, it notably brings Android Auto support into the mix as well. So those rocking a Pixel, Galaxy, or some other Android handset will be able to enjoy an upgraded in-car experience, too.

Kenwood 7-inch Wireless CarPlay Receiver features:

Upgrade car entertainment with this Kenwood WVGA DVD receiver. Built-in Bluetooth technology simplifies wireless connectivity, while the dual USB ports let you connect compatible devices for power-ups or content playback. This Kenwood WVGA DVD receiver features a 7-inch color LCD screen with LED backlight for an immersive viewing experience and dual camera inputs for effortless connection to rear and front cameras.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Save $200
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit your iPhone or Android device within this guide, including but not limited to cases, batteries, cables, and more. Occasionally, you'll find more niche accessories like headphones, speakers, and drones here as well.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of appliances and auto accessories for professional needs. Best Buy regularly offers discounts for its My Best Buy members, which is a free sign-up.
eBay Daily Deals Kenwood

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go