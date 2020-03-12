Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Kenwood 7-inch Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (DDX8706S) for $499.98 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Usually selling for $700, today’s offer is good for a $200 discount, beats the competing price cut over at Crutchfield by $50, and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Wireless support for both CarPlay and Android Auto is the most notable feature included here, as Kenwood’s receiver will pair to your smartphone over Bluetooth. Whether it’s for keeping an eye on navigation directions while commuting or having your copilot pick out a road trip playlist, this 7-inch receiver will surely make hitting the road more enjoyable. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More details below.

If you can live without the entirely wireless functionality and a smaller screen, there’s certainly ways to get in the CarPlay game for less. Sony’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver will only set you back $248, and brings the in-car Apple experience to your ride quite similarly to the lead deal. Just remember you’ll need to use a Lightning cable to hook things up.

Don’t forget, we’re also still seeing a $100 discount on Kenwood’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver. It’s currently marked down to $300, which is one of the lowest prices to date. While it’s not quite as affordable as the Sony model, it notably brings Android Auto support into the mix as well. So those rocking a Pixel, Galaxy, or some other Android handset will be able to enjoy an upgraded in-car experience, too.

Kenwood 7-inch Wireless CarPlay Receiver features:

Upgrade car entertainment with this Kenwood WVGA DVD receiver. Built-in Bluetooth technology simplifies wireless connectivity, while the dual USB ports let you connect compatible devices for power-ups or content playback. This Kenwood WVGA DVD receiver features a 7-inch color LCD screen with LED backlight for an immersive viewing experience and dual camera inputs for effortless connection to rear and front cameras.

