Pad & Quill is now offering 20% off sitewide including its wide array of premium Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, cable managers, accessories, and much more. This is a great opportunity to score some of the company’s high-end gear without paying the usual matching price tags. We normally only see 15% discounts at Pad & Quill, so today’s promotion is certainly worth a closer look. Head below for all the details.

Pad & Quill Sitewide Sale:

From Apple Watch bands to iPad accessories and leather messenger bags, Pad & Quill has little bit of something for everyone out there. Especially when it’s all on sale. Simply use code PQ20 at checkout to knock 20% off everything sitewide.

While it’s hard to go wrong with a discount this deep at Pad & Quill, the best way to maximize your savings is to use the code on items that are already marked down. The Winter Specials section is a great place to start for that.

P&Q premium Apple Watch bands:

One particular standout for us is on the Apple Watch Field Strap. Pad & Quill makes some gorgeous premium Apple Watch bands, and this is certainly one of them. Regularly $90 and available in both brown/black or gray/black leather and Cordura fabrics, you can now score the Pad & Quill Field Strap for $63.56 shipped using the code above. That’s easily among the best prices we have tracked on the “rugged, durable, and water-resistant” Watch band.

Although if you’re looking for something in a more affordable price range, we have some Watch bands starting from $6 right here and you’ll find loads of options from $5 in our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands. That’s on top of huge deals on Apple’s official iPhone cases from $24 and the rest of today’s best Smartphone Accessories.

Apple Watch Field Strap:

We took USA sourced 1000 Denier Cordura fabric and accented it with American full grain leather trim, then lined the strap with a supple full-grain leather interior. The result is a durable yet comfortable strap that feels soft to the touch, can withstand almost anything, and will look amazing doing so. Even the stitching is the same UV-resistant stitching used in parachutes and sails. Because quality matters down to the last detail. Choose from the Grey Cordura band with Galloper Black leather trim or a Black Cordura with Chestnut Leather trim for a sharp everyday look band you can take into the field from coffeehouse to trailhead, day in and day out.

