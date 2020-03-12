Smartphone Accessories: RAVPower 36W Dual USB Car Charger $6 (40% off), more

- Mar. 12th 2020 10:34 am ET

0

RAVPower Official via Amazon is currently offering its 36W Dual-Port USB Car Charger for $5.99 Prime shipped when code IV5FH78O has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $10, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Bringing two 5A USB ports to your car, you’ll be able to take advantage of 36W charging speeds which are said to completely refuel an iPhone 11 in 2-hours. Whether you have some spring break road trips on the docket or just want to ensure your devices stay charged up while on the road, this is a great option. Over 360 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Total 36W output: each port’s output is 18W, delivering the same energizing current to efficiently charge two devices together without slowing down. Dual Device charging: No more fighting over who gets to charge. The car charger have two QC 3. 0 ports useful on every drive as they fast charge two devices at a time

Compatibility that exceeds expectations, power almost all USB-charged devices such as your smartphone, tablet & digital Camera. Comprehensive protection: technologically advanced to the core, completely guards against overheating, overcurrent, overvoltage & short-circuit issues for a safe performance

