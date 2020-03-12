Fresh drops on Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and XS/Max cases start at $24

Amazon is once again offering discounts on Apple’s official iPhone cases, discounting the latest generation and older models as well. You can save on iPhone 11/Pro/Max and XS/Max as well with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start at $24, and you can find the entire lot here or detailed down below.
- iPhone 11 Cases:
- Clear: $31 (Reg. $39)
- Silicone: $30 (Reg. $39)
- iPhone 11 Pro Cases:
- Clear: $30 (Reg. $39)
- Silicone: $24 (Reg. $39)
- Leather: $30 (Reg. $49)
- iPhone 11 Pro Max Cases:
- Clear: $34 (Reg. $39)
- Silicone: $31 (Reg. $39)
- Leather: $39 (Reg. $49)
Additionally, official iPhone XS Max cases start at $24 (Reg. $39), and iPhone XS from $31 Reg. $39).
