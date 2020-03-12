Fresh drops on Apple’s official iPhone 11/Pro/Max and XS/Max cases start at $24

Amazon is once again offering discounts on Apple’s official iPhone cases, discounting the latest generation and older models as well. You can save on iPhone 11/Pro/Max and XS/Max as well with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. The deals start at $24, and you can find the entire lot here or detailed down below.

Additionally, official iPhone XS Max cases start at $24 (Reg. $39), and iPhone XS from $31 Reg. $39).

Make sure to jump over to our daily smartphone accessory roundup for additional deals on must-have accessories, power banks, cables, and more.

